From now on, Tóth Csaba is responsible for the safety of the University of Debrecen and its community

The former deputy director general of the university’s Security Directorate will take over as director general, overseeing the institution’s and its citizens’ security. The retiring Kovács Ferenc played a decisive role, drawing on decades of experience, in establishing the university’s security unit and coordinating its departments.

The University of Debrecen established its Security Directorate four years ago to ensure long-term safety and to unify previously fragmented activities. Since May 1, 2022, it had been led by Kovács Ferenc, who described his farewell as the conclusion of more than three and a half decades of service.

Kovács emphasized the importance of properly integrating regulations into a functional system that provides real security, noting that maintaining safety often happens “invisibly” behind the community. If university citizens felt safe, he said, it meant he had done his job well.

Kossa György, chairman of the board of trustees of the Gróf Tisza István Debreceni Egyetemért Alapítvány, highlighted that while one career is ending, a new chapter is beginning, praising Kovács’s dedication and professionalism. He stressed the growing importance of infrastructure protection, event security, risk analysis, and crisis management in university operations, noting that safety is not only operational but also a strategic task requiring continuous development.

He also thanked representatives of partner organizations present at the event, including prosecutors, tax authority officials, and members of national security and counter-terrorism services.

Chancellor Bács Zoltán underlined that establishing the Security Directorate was a strategic decision that significantly strengthened institutional safety and prevention capabilities.

Kovács Ferenc is succeeded by Tóth Csaba, who received his appointment from Kossa György and Bács Zoltán. Tóth noted that ensuring security across education, research, healthcare, infrastructure, physical protection, fire safety, occupational safety, radiation protection, and IT security is a complex responsibility that requires coordinated cooperation.

During his more than 30-year career, Kovács Ferenc gained extensive experience as both a firefighter and a leader. He served as director general of security at the university from May 1, 2022, until his retirement on February 9, 2026. In recognition of his service, he was awarded a certificate by Kossa György and Bán Zoltán on behalf of the university community.

(unideb.hu)