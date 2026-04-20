Agóra and Schaeffler partner to bring robotics education closer to the youth of Debrecen

Agóra Science Experience Center and Schaeffler will collaborate in the future to support talent development and make robotics more popular among primary and secondary school students in the city, as announced at a press conference today.

Robotics represents the future across all industries, emphasized Barcsa Lajos at the event. The Deputy Mayor of Debrecen added that it is important for the city leadership that local companies actively participate in the education system and provide world-class knowledge so young people can build strong careers locally without needing to move away.

Szabó Péter, director of the Schaeffler Debrecen Campus, said the motion technology company will act as a naming sponsor over the next two years, supporting robotics clubs and competition teams for primary school students at the Agóra Science Experience Center, and through its mentors will also take an active role in preparing secondary school students for competitions.

Since its establishment in 2015, the Agóra Science Experience Center has placed strong emphasis on developing digital competencies and robotics, highlighted managing director Borbélyné dr. Bacsó Viktória. She added that over the past decade, hundreds of children have participated in the center’s robotics clubs, and Agóra teams regularly achieve outstanding results in prestigious national and international competitions.

Agóra’s robotics competition teams already bear the Schaeffler name this season at the World Robot Olympiad, and next year the two partners will also enter joint teams in the RoboCup Junior and FIRST LEGO League.

In addition, from May, Schaeffler will support introductory lectures at Agóra for those just beginning to explore the world of robotics.