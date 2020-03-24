At least six health workers who was in contact with the rector of the University of Szeged became infected

By Sunday evening, at least six people – doctors and clinicians who had been tested for the coronavirus – turned out to be infected. They were presumably in contact with László Rovó, an infected rector of the University of Szeged (SZTE).

Because of László Rovó – who has been tested positive for the virus -, at least nine anesthesiologists, several otorhinolaryngologists, special nurses and instrumentation assistants are now in quarantine. If they do not show symptoms of the disease, they will still be out of work for two weeks.

László Rovó, rector of the university, did not go to quarantine after skiing in Italy, although this would have been mandatory.

After returning on March 8, he returned to work at the Rector’s Office and the Clinic of Ear-Nose and Throat Surgery, where he also performed surgeries.

