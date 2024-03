A man was stabbed several times on the night of 7th March in Mezei Street in Kecskemét.

According to a statement from the Bács-Kiskun County Police Headquarters, the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his life could not be saved despite professional treatment. In a short time, the police arrested the other man suspected of the killing, against whom an investigation was launched for homicide. After his interrogation, his arrest was initiated.

