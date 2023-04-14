The Debrecen grandmother who bit her sick five-year-old grandchild on the face was convicted

The District Court of Debrecen imposed a 1-year prison sentence without setting a trial – with a criminal sentence – the execution of which was suspended for a probationary period of 2 years and 6 months against a 53-year-old woman, who was accused by the Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office of the crime of light bodily harm committed to the injury of a defenseless person. The accused is obliged to pay the nearly HUF 163,000 criminal costs incurred during the procedure to the state.

According to the facts established by the court, the 5-year-old victim was undergoing medical treatment in a hospital in Debrecen starting on September 9, 2021. On September 12, 2021, the defendant visited his grandson at the health facility, during which he became agitated during a telephone conversation at around 7 p.m. After that, the defendant went back to the ward, where the minor victim started to talk to him, but the grandmother angrily shouted at her grandson, then grabbed the upper body of the child lying in bed with both hands, pulled him close and bit his left cheek. As a result of the defendant’s assault, the minor, unable to defend himself, suffered a bruised bite on his left cheek, which healed within 8 days.

There is no appeal against the sentence issued on February 3, 2023, but a hearing can be requested within 8 days of its delivery. The court holds a preparatory session in case of a request to hold a trial. The prosecutor’s office took note of the decision, the accused did not make a statement within the deadline, so it became final in a few days.

Court of Debrecen