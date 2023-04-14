A man threatens people on the open street in Debrecen

While on patrol, the police noticed a man in Debrecen, on Kossuth Square, around midnight on April 1, 2023. The unknown person threatened two young people and demanded money from them. The uniformed officers immediately approached him, questioned him, and then made him testify.

The resident of Hajdúhadháza tried to explain his actions, but the victims and witnesses remembered what happened differently. The patrols brought him to the police station, where after questioning him as a suspect, the detectives took him into criminal custody, and then the District Court of Debrecen ordered his arrest.

According to the data of the investigation, the suspect threatened the victims that if they did not give him money, he would beat them, and even threatened to take out a knife.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Department conducted an investigation against the man due to the well-founded suspicion of having committed the crime of robbery. The police carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

debreceninap.hu