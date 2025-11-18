A young girl stole on a train in Debrecen, police are looking for her

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting an investigation on suspicion of the misdemeanor of theft.

According to the available information, the girl seen in the images stole a black waist bag on October 12, 2025, between 1:45 p.m. and 3:25 p.m., on the train traveling from Szolnok to Debrecen. The bag contained personal documents, cash, and a bank card, which she later used several times to make payments in a shopping mall.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the perpetrator or has information related to the crime to report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (4 Budai Ézsaiás Street, Debrecen), or to call 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, or the green number of Telefontanú at 06-80/555-111, or the free emergency number 112. All reports will be handled confidentially by the police.

(police.hu)