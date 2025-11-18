Debrecen launches its Advent light tram fleet for the holiday season

Debrecen will shine once again. The festive light fleet of DKV will set off on November 30, the first Sunday of Advent, bringing a magical atmosphere to the city’s everyday life. Let’s meet at Kossuth Square!

Light tram operating schedule:

The light trams will run between November 30, 2025, and January 6, 2026.

Departure times of the Light KCSV Tram from Nagyállomás on Line 1:

On school days, weekdays:
4:50, 5:38, 6:28, 7:16, 8:06, 9:02, 9:58, 10:54, 11:50, 12:46, 13:34, 14:22, 15:12, 16:02, 06:46, 17:44, 18:44, 19:28, 20:16, 21:04, 21:52, 22:50

During school holidays, weekdays:
4:50, 5:38, 6:26, 7:04, 8:00, 8:48, 9:36, 10:24, 11:12, 12:00, 12:48, 13:44, 14:40, 15:36, 16:32, 17:34, 18:14, 18:54, 19:40, 20:28, 21:16, 22:06, 22:50

On weekends and public holidays:
4:50, 5:38, 6:26, 7:14, 8:02, 8:50, 9:38, 10:26, 11:14, 12:02, 12:50, 13:38, 14:26, 15:14, 16:02, 16:50, 17:38, 18:26, 19:14, 20:02, 20:50, 21:38, 22:36

Departure times of the Light CAF Tram from Nagyállomás on Line 2:

On school days, weekdays:
4:48, 5:44, 6:38, 7:28, 8:26, 9:22, 10:18, 11:14, 12:10, 13:06, 13:54, 14:48, 15:52, 16:54, 17:58, 18:48, 19:46, 20:46, 21:46, 22:44

During school holidays, weekdays:
4:48, 5:56, 6:44, 7:40, 8:36, 9:32, 10:28, 11:24, 12:20, 13:16, 14:12, 15:08, 16:04, 17:00, 18:08, 18:58, 19:58, 20:58, 22:00

On weekends and public holidays:
4:48, 5:44, 6:44, 7:44, 8:44, 9:44, 10:44, 11:44, 12:44, 13:44, 14:44, 15:44, 16:44, 17:44, 18:44, 19:44, 20:44, 21:44, 22:44

Departure times of the Advent Express from Nagyállomás on Line 1:

The special Advent FVV tram runs only on the following days during the festive season:
November 30 (Sunday), December 6 (Saturday), December 7 (Sunday), December 14 (Sunday), December 20 (Saturday), December 21 (Sunday), December 25 (Thursday), December 26 (Friday), January 1 (Thursday), January 3 (Saturday), January 4 (Sunday)

On weekends and public holidays:
9:34, 10:22, 11:10, 11:58, 13:34, 14:22, 15:10, 15:58, 17:34, 18:22, 19:10, 19:58

On Advent Sundays (December 7, December 14, and December 21):
9:34, 10:22, 11:10, 11:58, 13:34, 14:22, 15:10, 18:22, 19:10, 19:58

Information on the surprise vehicle’s schedule will be provided soon!

The company reserves the right to modify the program.

Experience the magical Advent lights from a height of 40 meters on the panoramic walk of the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen

(DKV)

