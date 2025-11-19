Trams 1 and 2 are running in multiple sections

A switch has malfunctioned at Kálvin Square.

During the repair works, Tram 1 will operate between Kálvin Square – Nagyállomás – Kálvin Square, then between Kálvin Square – University – Kálvin Square. Tram 2 will operate between Kálvin Square – Nagyállomás – Kálvin Square, then between the Kölcsey Centre – Saint Ladislaus Greek Catholic Grammar School – Kölcsey Centre, and between the Saint Ladislaus Greek Catholic Grammar School – Doberdó Street – Saint Ladislaus Greek Catholic Grammar School, in multiple sections.

Single tickets validated at the start of the journey can also be used after transferring, but they must be validated on each vehicle.

UPDATE:

Trams are running again along the full route
The repair of the switch that malfunctioned at Kálvin Square has been completed, and tram lines 1 and 2 are once again operating along their entire routes without interruption.

(DKV)

