The Christmas Tree of Debrecen Arrives From Józsa This Year

This year’s Christmas tree has been selected. The tree will be erected in the city centre on Friday morning (19th November).

According to the announcement of the municipality, the 18-meter-high pine tree will arrive from Józsa.

The tree is expected to arrive at Kossuth Square on Friday (19th November) around 10 a.m. The tree was donated by István Szabó to the city. The pine will reach its final location thanks to the staff of the Debrecen Professional Fire Brigade.

Like every year, this year too the police provision of the transport route is carried out by the staff of the Debrecen Police Headquarters. The transport with the trailer is provided by Duna Aszfalt Zrt., the Christmas tree by DH-Szerviz Kft., and the technical conditions for the decoration of the tree by Héliker Invest Zrt.

Mechatron Line Szolgáltató Kft. also participates in the works.

