Hungarian Wages Rise: Net Average Earnings Hit 475,100 HUF in September 2025

In September 2025, the gross average earnings of full-time employees was 687,100 Forints, and the net average earnings were 475,100 Forints. The gross average earnings surpassed the previous year’s figure by 9.5 percent, the net average earnings by 10.0 percent, and real earnings by 5.5 percent, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) announced on Tuesday.

According to the report, the increase in net average earnings exceeded the growth in gross average earnings due to the higher amount of family tax benefits introduced from July 1, 2025.

The median value of gross earnings reached 568,700 Forints, and the median value of net earnings reached 397,400 Forints, showing an increase of 10.4 and 11.1 percent, respectively, compared to the same period of the previous year.

In September this year, the regular (excluding premium, bonus, and one-month special allowance) gross average earnings were 660,400 Forints, which is 9.3 percent more than in the same period last year.

The regular gross average earnings were 656,300 Forints in the business sector, 664,200 Forints in the budgetary sector, and 689,200 Forints in the non-profit sector, increasing by 8.6, 11.2, and 10.2 percent, respectively, over one year.

Real earnings increased by 5.5 percent in September, alongside a 4.3 percent increase in consumer prices compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the period from January to September, the gross average earnings of full-time employees were 691,200 Forints, and the net average earnings were 476,000 Forints.

The gross average earnings exceeded the value of the same period last year by 9.1 percent, while the net average earnings surpassed it by 9.2 percent.

