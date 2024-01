After the price increase on January 1st, motorists have already received good news, although not all of them.

According to the information from holtankoljak.hu, the wholesale price of diesel will drop by HUF 10 gross from Friday, while the purchase price of gasoline will not change this week. Considering the current average prices, the average price of diesel may drop to HUF 589 from Friday, while the average price of gasoline will remain around HUF 562.

holtankoljak.hu

pixabay