Hungary, Ukraine Electricity Authorities Discuss Trade Cooperation

Hungarian and Ukrainian electricity regulatory authorities on Tuesday held talks on legal requirements to prepare cross-border trade, the Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority (HEA) said.

The talks with Ukraine’s National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) are key to coordinating legislation for transparency in cross-border trade, HEA said in a statement. There is currently no trade of electricity between Hungary and Ukraine, despite “significant electricity imports from Ukraine to Hungary”, HEA said. The delegations agreed to comply with European Commission directives on long-term capacity allocation and other matters “as much as possible”, to ensure transparency and competition with the lowest possible red tape, HEA said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay