Fidesz Proposes Holding EP, Municipal Elections on Same Day

Tóháti Zsuzsa

A proposal on holding the European parliamentary and municipal elections in Hungary on the same day will be submitted to lawmakers next Tuesday, Máté Kocsis, ruling Fidesz’s group leader, has said.

 

Holding the two elections in 2024 on the same day is expected to save 9-10 billion forints (EUR 23-25m) and will require amending the constitution, Kocsis said. The Fidesz group will also table proposals regarding rules for MPs joining and quitting a parliamentary group and on reducing the length of parliamentary speeches, he said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

