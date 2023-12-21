Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held an international press conference

The goal in 2024 is for families to be at the center of politics again, instead of big struggles, the Prime Minister declared at an international press conference in Budapest on Thursday.

Viktor Orbán said that if in 2023 the people in Hungary fought and worked so that they would not lose what they had already acquired, and from 2024 the government hopes that the country can work for progress.

According to his assessment, 2023 was a year of great struggles: there was war, the growing threat of terrorism, migration, inflation and Brussels.

The prime minister said that they were successful in the issues of inflation, war, migration and the threat of terrorism, which they had set as a goal and achieved.

He added that the Hungarian families also put up a great fight this year.

The value of the pensions was completely protected, but it seems that wages were also protected to a greater extent than it appeared in the middle of the year, Viktor Orbán said.

Brussels does not see the real European problems, therefore the purpose of the European Parliament (EP) elections is to open the eyes of Brussels, the Prime Minister declared.

Viktor Orbán emphasized that the European Parliament elections are at the center of next year’s political goals. He assessed that it is a fairly common opinion in Hungary that the bureaucrats in Brussels “live in a bubble”, that “Brussels is blind”, does not see real life and avoids the problems that people struggle with not only in Hungary but throughout Europe.

He therefore called the goal of the 2024 EP elections to open the eyes of Brussels, to see the reality and to be able to correct the leadership mistakes it made in 2023.

Viktor Orbán called this year the year of great struggles and 2024 the year of great plans, adding that they will try to achieve a significant political change in Brussels during the EP elections.

A three-year wage improvement program for teachers and kindergarten teachers can be launched, the Prime Minister announced.

Viktor Orbán said: “If the conditions are met, and we are close to it, then we can start a three-year salary development program for teachers and kindergarten teachers.”

The head of government also mentioned that they are confident that the choc plus means an opportunity for advancement for tens of thousands of families.

He added that the agreement concluded by the employers and the employees was accepted, which refers to the 10 and 15 percent increase in the minimum wages.

He said that the government guarantees the value of the pensions after the rate of inflation is estimated to be higher than it actually will be, and the value of the pensions may increase somewhat.

The new Brussels migration pact adopted on Wednesday will surely fail, the Prime Minister declared at an international press conference on Thursday in Budapest.

Viktor Orbán emphasized that until the Union decides to say what Hungary wants to come to its territory, whoever wants to come to its territory under any legal title must first apply and wait for the decision outside its borders, then whatever packages it creates will always be a failure the end.

“Mountains are in labor and a mouse will be born, and it will not run outside the union, but inside,” he said.

The Prime Minister is convinced that the Hungarian regulation is the “model regulation”, the only proven regulation in Europe today.

(MTI)

Main photo: In the photo published by the Prime Minister’s Press Office, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (s) holds an international press conference in the Karmányfó context at the Karmelita Monastery on December 21, 2023. Next to the Prime Minister, Gulyás Gulyás, Minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office (b) and Zoltán Kovács, Secretary of State responsible for international communication and relations of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office (j). MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher