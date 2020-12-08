DK Calls on Government to Procure Vaccine Only From ‘Trusted’ Source

The opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) has called on the government to procure a coronavirus vaccine from a source Hungarians would also accept as trustworthy, the spokesman of the party said.

Balázs Barkóczi told an online press conference that “Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wants to force onto Hungarians a Russian vaccine the side-effects of which are completely unknown and which the European authority is not likely to approve any time soon”. “It is a vaccine Hungarians would never ever volunteer to get,” he said.

Barkóczi noted DK’s online petition showing that 71% of the several thousand respondents said they would accept only the German or the American vaccine, whereas less than 2% chose the one developed in Russia.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay