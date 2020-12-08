Hungary Mulls Participating in Russian Vaccine’s Clinical Trials

Hungary is weighing whether to participate in clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Russia, Human Resources Minister Miklós Kásler said. Between 3,000 and 5,000 Hungarians could participate in the trial, Kásler told an online press conference.

A delegation of Hungarian medical experts who visited Russia last week have reported that the development of the Russian vaccine is taking place “in line with conditions prescribed by the WHO”, he added. Some 22,000 volunteers have already been inoculated with Sputnik V, the minister said, and are being continuously monitored by doctors.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay