Starting from Friday, the days will start to get longer

Astronomical winter begins on Friday, the solstice will be at 4:27 p.m., the National Meteorological Service wrote on its website.

They added that this is when the Sun “turns”, when the Earth’s rotation axis “bends” away from the Sun’s rays at the greatest angle.

In the Northern Hemisphere, until the winter solstice, the Sun moves from north to south and then starts to move from south to north, giving the shortest day of the year and, consequently, the longest night.

It has been noted that the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere is on December 21st, sometimes the 22nd, while in the Southern Hemisphere, it is on June 21st, sometimes the 22nd or 20th.

The winter solstice marks the beginning of astronomical winter in the Northern Hemisphere, and in most cultures, it is associated with several ancient folk customs and is accompanied by celebrations, they noted.

