Chief Medical Officer Changes Coronavirus Protocols for GPS

General practitioners have received new protocols in connection with a possible outbreak of coronavirus, the chief medical officer told a press conference.

Cecília Müller said the new rules were necessary to minimise personal contact. Patients with symptoms of the new coronavirus, or people who have travelled to affected countries or had contact with infected individuals should not visit their doctor but make a phone call first, she said. If coronavirus infection is suspected, the doctor will call an ambulance and the patient will be taken to the nearest infectology department. A total 137 tests have so far been made, but none indicated presence of the virus, she added.

At a separate press conference, Colonel Tibor Lakatos, the leader of the call centre for coronavirus queries, said Hungarian authorities have so far tested 4,927 people for the new coronavirus at entry points into the country, 408 of which received preliminary medical checks. There are currently 89,197 Covid-19 infections in the world, 2,217 of them registered in Europe, Lakatos said. The number of fatalities so far is 3,048, 36 of whom died in Europe, he said.

Meanwhile, Polish airline LOT has cancelled its Budapest-Seoul flights on March 3, 10, 17 and 24, Budapest Airport, the operator of Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport, told MTI. Due to falling demand amid the new coronavirus outbreak, low-cost carrier Wizz Air last week announced to cancel its Debrecen-Milan flight and heavily reduce capacity on flights to Italian cities from Budapest until April 2.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay