Bianka Biro was last seen on 27th January, 2020.

The 17-year-old girl went missing from her home in Debrecen, on 27th January, 2020. She is skinny, 162 cm tall and has blond hair.

In case you know anything about Bianka’s whereabouts, contact the police on any f the following telephone numbers: 112, 107, 06-52/457-040, 06-80/555-111.

police.hu