Accident in Debrecen resulted in serious injuries – has anyone seen it?

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting proceedings for suspected misconduct caused by a careless road accident.

According to the available data, a man was driving his car on June 4, 2021, around 7 o’clock in Debrecen, on Vágóhíd Street in the direction of Galamb Street. The driver wanted to turn on the road, so he started to steer the car to the left, but while turning he hit a biker. The woman driving the bike fell and suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the accident, the police ask those who saw the accident to report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149) or by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day. telephone number, the telephone number of the 06-80 / 555-111 Telephone Key, and the 112 toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu