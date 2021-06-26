Track lock on tram line 1

In order to maintain safe tram traffic, DKV Zrt. performs periodic track maintenance and rail replacement on tram line 1.

The work will be carried out from the company’s own resources on the first weekend of July, with tram 1 being suspended.

During the works, which will start on 2 July 2021 and end on 4 July 2021, the contractor will do the rail replacement on Péterfia Street at the Debrecen Plaza exit, on the track section in front of Hotel Óbester, and on Nagyerdei Boulevard, in the section in front of Postás Üdülő.

The works are being carried out with the suspension of tram 1, therefore between July 2 and 4, 2021, tram buses will carry passengers on the section of tram 1 between Kálvin tér and the University.

The tram replacement buses route:

Hunyadi János utca – Bethlen utca – Honvéd utca – Péterfia utca – Bem tér – Simonyi út – Pallagi út – Ady Endre út – Nagyerdei körút – Simonyi út – Bem tér – Péterfia utca – Hunyadi János utca.

The tram replacement bus stops:

Kölcsey Center, existing bus stop

Eötvös utca – temporary tram replacement bus stop in front of the butcher shop

Bem tér – temporary tram bus stop after the intersection

Weszprémi utca – temporary tram replacement bus stop, next to the tram platform

Nagyerdei körút – temporary tram replacement bus stop, next to the tram platform

Aquaticum – temporary tram replacement bus stop at the beginning of Ady Endre út, next to the Zoo

Clinics – tram stop

University – tram stop

Medgyessy promenade – tram stop

Andaházi utca – temporary tram replacement bus stop next to the tram platform

Bem tér – temporary tram bus stop after the intersection

Honvéd Street, a temporary tram replacement bus stop, in front of the former HADKIEG

Kölcsey Center, existing bus stop

In addition to the work areas, speed limits are to be expected, and motorists are asked to pay close attention!

Please note that in order for the rail change and the associated work to be completed in three days, night work is also required, which involves noise.

We ask for the understanding and patience of those living in the area concerned!

DKV