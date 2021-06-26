An industrial hall built for 147 million forints was handed over in Derecske

On June 23, a ceremonial handover of an industrial hall created from a HUF 75 million grant was held in Derecske – read the announcement of the Hajdú-Bihar County Local Government.

The building was realized on the one hand for the community and on the other hand for economic recovery, as it provides space for business activities. Three buildings were demolished in the area, and a steel-framed hall with an area of about 500 square meters was built in its place, with additional rooms, a solar collector, parking lots, and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

According to Mayor Szabolcs Bordán, the primary goal of the investment is the long-term cooperation between the local government and local businesses. He added that the settlement provided HUF 72 million for the support.

debreceninap.hu