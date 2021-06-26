Mandatory mask use will be abolished in Hungary

Mandatory mask use will be abolished in the event of reaching 5.5 million people vaccinated against the coronavirus, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, announced at the Government Info in Budapest on Thursday.



So far, 5,445,544 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 4,657,776 of whom have already received the second dose of vaccine.

He also said that

it will be possible to go to hotels and spas without a security certificate. The protection card will still be needed after five and a half million vaccinations to enter mass events.

There will no longer be a health check at the Schengen borders, and pre-coronavirus regulation will also come into force at the Romanian, Serbian and Croatian borders.

The EU Green Card will be available from 1 July, and everyone will be able to download it online. And an information campaign will be launched in the near future to ensure that everyone gets the card smoothly.

A national consultation on the post-reboot period will also be launched next week. Protecting the economy and jobs remains the most important task.

It was decided by the government in the light of international echoes that

the anti-pedophile law will also be part of the national consultation.

After several nearly 13 countries signed a petition against the Hungarian law, the Hungarian government also sent a reply letter to the Foreign Minister, making it clear that the law only protects children. The Hungarian government believes that it is the parent’s responsibility to provide sexual information. It was also emphasized that the law does not violate EU law, it is in line with it.

Christmas Gregory has already reached that huge traffic jam in the capital. However, the government will not support the management of the traffic jam fee – Gergely Gulyás answered a question.

According to the current position

on August 20 this year, there will be fireworks and state celebrations will be organized.

It is believed that it will be as big as celebrating, because according to current knowledge, there is no variant of the coronavirus against which vaccinations would not be effective – Gergely Gulyás replied.

