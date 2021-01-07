Lawyer: the Fact that it is Not Possible to Choose a Doctor at the Obstetrics Clinic in Debrecen Violates Civil Rights

The Obstetrics Clinic in Debrecen announced on Tuesday that due to the unclear practice of parasolvency, it is not possible for pregnant women to “hire” a doctor or a midwife.

However, the clinic assured the pregnant mothers that “their care will be provided at the highest professional level and with care”.

Attorney Oliver Lakatos told ATV that this measure is illegal and offensive. According to the expert, the prohibition violates the civil rights enshrined in the Basic Law, as the right to free choice of doctor is a right within the scope of health self-determination.

The issue of giving money to doctors was on the agenda when the government decided to increase doctors ’salaries.

According to the “birth experience map” of K-Monitor and EMMA, the amount of parasolvency in Debrecen has been between 20 and 230 thousand forints per birth in recent months.

