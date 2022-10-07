International Military Band Festival: there will also be a parade today in Debrecen

The country’s most important military music meeting awaits those interested in concerts and spectacular professional demonstrations.

October 7

16:30 – Parade (from the intersection of Piac utca – Simonffy utca to the Great Church)

October 8

15:00 – Military technology presentation – in front of Főnix Hall

5:00 p.m. – Bar presentations and combined concert – Főnix Arena

Participating bands:

Banská Bystrica Military Band (Slovakia)

Niš Military Band (Serbia)

Olomouc Military Band (Czech Republic)

Military Band of Lower Austria

MH Debrecen Garrison Band

MH Szolnok Air Force Band

Central Band of the Hungarian Defense Forces

The event is FREE!

debreceninap.hu

Photo: László Papp: Festive Concert in the Great Church on October 6 (Szolnok and Debrecen Garrison Bands, with the participation of the Kodály Choir Debrecen)