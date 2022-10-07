International Military Band Festival: there will also be a parade today in Debrecen

The country’s most important military music meeting awaits those interested in concerts and spectacular professional demonstrations.
October 7
16:30 – Parade (from the intersection of Piac utca – Simonffy utca to the Great Church)
October 8
15:00 – Military technology presentation – in front of Főnix Hall
5:00 p.m. – Bar presentations and combined concert – Főnix Arena
Participating bands:
- Banská Bystrica Military Band (Slovakia)
- Niš Military Band (Serbia)
- Olomouc Military Band (Czech Republic)
- Military Band of Lower Austria
- MH Debrecen Garrison Band
- MH Szolnok Air Force Band
- Central Band of the Hungarian Defense Forces
The event is FREE!
The XXI International Military Band Festival is coming to Debrecen with great concerts and an arena show
debreceninap.hu
Photo: László Papp: Festive Concert in the Great Church on October 6 (Szolnok and Debrecen Garrison Bands, with the participation of the Kodály Choir Debrecen)