International Military Band Festival: there will also be a parade today in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on International Military Band Festival: there will also be a parade today in Debrecen

The country’s most important military music meeting awaits those interested in concerts and spectacular professional demonstrations.

October 7

16:30 – Parade (from the intersection of Piac utca – Simonffy utca to the Great Church)

October 8

15:00 – Military technology presentation – in front of Főnix Hall
5:00 p.m. – Bar presentations and combined concert – Főnix Arena
Participating bands:

  • Banská Bystrica Military Band (Slovakia)
  • Niš Military Band (Serbia)
  • Olomouc Military Band (Czech Republic)
  • Military Band of Lower Austria
  • MH Debrecen Garrison Band
  • MH Szolnok Air Force Band
  • Central Band of the Hungarian Defense Forces

The event is FREE!

The XXI International Military Band Festival is coming to Debrecen with great concerts and an arena show

 

debreceninap.hu

Photo: László Papp: Festive Concert in the Great Church on October 6 (Szolnok and Debrecen Garrison Bands, with the participation of the Kodály Choir Debrecen)

