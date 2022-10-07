ECB Consumer Expectations Survey results – August 2022

Inflation. Perceived inflation over the previous 12 months continued to increase, with the median rate now standing at 8.0%, up from 7.9% in July. Inflation expectations remained well below the perceived past inflation rate, particularly at the medium-term horizon of three years. Both the median expectation for inflation over the next 12 months and the median expectation for inflation three years ahead remained unchanged at 5.0% and 3.0% respectively. Uncertainty about inflation 12 months ahead was stable in August compared with July. Consumers’ inflation perceptions and expectations across income groups were aligned. (Link to Inflation results and charts)

Income and consumption. Consumers expected their nominal income to grow by 1.0% over the next 12 months, up from 0.8% in July. The improvement in expected nominal income growth was broad-based across income groups, except for respondents in the first quintile, who expected lower nominal income growth. Perceptions of nominal spending growth over the previous 12 months continued to increase, reaching a new high of 5.8%, up from 5.4% in July. The largest increases came from higher-income respondents. Expectations for nominal spending growth over the next 12 months rose further to reach 4.5%, up from 4.2% in July, owing to the increases anticipated by lower- and middle-income respondents. (Link to Income and consumption results and charts)

Labour market and economic growth. Economic growth expectations for the next 12 months increased slightly from -1.9% in July to -1.7%. Consistent with the higher expectations for economic growth, expectations for the unemployment rate 12 months ahead were a notch down at 11.9%. Nonetheless, consumers continued to expect the unemployment rate to be higher than the perceived current unemployment rate (11.5%). (Link to Labour market and growth results and charts)

Housing and credit access. After a decline in July, consumers slightly raised their expectations for the growth in the price of their homes over the next 12 months to 3.4%. Expectations for mortgage interest rates 12 months ahead increased further to 4.4% and now stand 1.1 percentage points higher than at the beginning of 2022. Both consumers’ perceived access to credit over the previous 12 months and their expectations over the next 12 months tightened slightly again. (Link to Housing and credit access results and charts)