Hungary Sending Blood Transfusion Bags to Ukraine

Hungary is sending 10,000 blood transfusion bags to Ukraine, the foreign minister said on Facebook on Friday.

“Nothing can be more important than protecting lives,” Péter Szijjártó said, adding that the government was responding to an urgent request from Ukraine in cooperation with the national haematology services. He also said the aid package would arrive at the Hungary-Ukraine border in a few hours’ time, and that the 10,000 bags could serve as many as 30,000 injured. He said the war had greatly increased the desire by the Ukrainian population to donate blood, but the country had a serious shortage of the special bags in which the blood is stored and transported. Hungary “is helping wherever it can” through “the greatest humanitarian aid campaign in its history”, Szijjártó said, adding that “what people are going through in Ukraine is terrible and heart-wrenching”. The bags were dispatched from Budapest by Ukrainian Ambassador Liubov Nepop and State Secretary Tamás Vargha.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay