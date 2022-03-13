Hungarian Authorities Join Investigation Into Case of Crashed Drone in Zagreb

The Hungarian authorities are joining an investigation into the case of a drone that crashed in Zagreb, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Friday.

The aircraft was likely a Soviet-era TU-141 reconnaissance drone that crashed in the Croatian capital just after midnight on Thursday, local news portal Index.hr said citing unnamed experts. Szijjártó said on Facebook that he had talked with Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman about the case by phone. According to data currently available, the airspace of several NATO member states, including Hungary’s, have been affected in the flight path of the drone, he said. “During the assessment, we will closely cooperate with the Croatian authorities and other NATO allies,” Szijjártó said.

hungarymatters.hu