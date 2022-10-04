Euro money market statistics: Fifth maintenance period 2022

Data for daily average nominal borrowing and lending turnover in the secured and unsecured markets

Unsecured market

Data for weighted average rate for unsecured wholesale sector borrowing

In the fifth maintenance period of 2022, which started on 27 July 2022 and ended on 13 September 2022, the borrowing turnover in the unsecured segment averaged €131 billion per day. The total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €4,600 billion. Borrowing from credit institutions, i.e. on the interbank market, represented a turnover of €642 billion, i.e. 14% of the total borrowing turnover. Lending to credit institutions amounted to €141 billion. Overnight borrowing transactions represented 71% of the total borrowing nominal amount. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing transactions was -0.03% for the interbank sector and -0.04% for the wholesale sector, compared with -0.59% and -0.53% respectively in the previous maintenance period.

Secured market

Data for weighted average rate for secured wholesale sector borrowing and lending

In the fifth maintenance period of 2022, the borrowing turnover in the secured segment averaged €421 billion per day, while the total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €14,730 billion. Cash lending represented a turnover of €12,184 billion and the daily average amounted to €348 billion. Most of the turnover was concentrated in tenors ranging from overnight to up to one week, with overnight transactions representing around 26% and 23% of the total nominal amount on borrowing and lending side respectively. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing and lending transactions was, respectively, -0.44% and -0.47% for the wholesale sector, compared with -0.90% and -0.85% in the previous maintenance period. In the fifth maintenance period of 2022, the weighted average rate for spot/next borrowing transactions ranged from -0.13% for operations based on collateral issued in Spain to -0.45% for operations based on collateral issued in Germany.

Data for weighted average rate for secured wholesale sector borrowing by collateral issuer country