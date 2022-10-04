Uzbek minister at the University of Debrecen

On Saturday, Uzbekistan’s minister responsible for higher education, Abdukodir Toshkulov, and rector Zoltán Szilvássy discussed cooperation in education, research and innovation with the University of Debrecen. The head of the department invited the institution to participate in the work of the Uzbek science and technology cluster that is now being formed.

The government of Uzbekistan and the University of Debrecen signed a framework cooperation agreement at the 6th meeting of the Hungarian-Uzbek Economic Cooperation Intergovernmental Committee in Budapest last year. Following the agreement, the institution provides scientific support in three areas – biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture – and within the framework of the cooperation, it is possible for Uzbek students and teachers to acquire the knowledge necessary for the dynamic development of the indicated areas at the University of Debrecen.

During his visit on Saturday, Abdukodir Toshkulov, Uzbekistan’s minister responsible for higher education, and Shohruh Akbarov, department head of the ministry responsible for higher education, discussed the progress of joint work and further cooperation opportunities with rector Zoltán Szilvássy and coordination and strategy director Okszána Kiszil.

This meeting can give new momentum to the joint educational and research activities implemented following the agreement signed last year, and new collaborative opportunities can open up. The University of Debrecen carries out exemplary work in the fields of the health industry, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and agriculture, and this can be of great help to the development of Uzbek higher education, emphasized Abdukodir Toshkulov. The minister expressed his joy that he was able to meet personally with the leaders of the University of Debrecen after the online meetings of the past years.

The head of the department also reported on the creation of a new Uzbek scientific and technological cluster, in which they count on the participation of the University of Debrecen and its outstanding experience in the field. The joint work is greatly assisted by the Pharmapolis Debrecen Innovative Pharmaceutical Cluster managed by the DE, which ensures the export of knowledge in connection with the development of medicinal plants based on medicinal plants and the acquisition of technology for the production of small molecule pharmaceuticals.

Rector Zoltán Szilvássy told hirek.unideb.hu: it was a great honor that the Uzbek minister was personally informed and discussed about further cooperation opportunities before the meeting at the level of prime ministers of the two countries.

Our relationship with Uzbekistan is excellent, in addition to educational and research topics, such as joint training, student-teacher mobility, and research collaborations, we also work together on projects for industrial development and innovation, as well as in the introduction of the cluster system in Uzbekistan

– informed the head of the university.

The meeting also discussed the agreements concluded last year with the Tashkent University of Chemical Technology, the Tashkent University of Pharmacy, and the Tashkent State Agrarian University, which aim at a joint master’s program with a double degree. They should also be available in Uzbekistan.

unideb.hu