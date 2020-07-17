Mediterranean Language Courses At The Summer University

This year, in addition to Hungarian, the Summer University of UD is offering Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Turkish language courses as well.

For almost ten years, the Debrecen Summer University has offered an opportunity to study languages that are otherwise not, or only rarely available. The range of available languages is regularly reviewed and updated, based on current demands. Earlier, Sweden, Norwegian, Turkish and Romanian were the most popular languages, but in recent years Korean has become the most sought-after language among exotic languages.

These language courses are usually available in Autumn and in Spring, in sync with the semester schedule. However, the present situation, that is, the Covid-19 epidemic, made the organisers reconsider the methods rare languages are taught, in the framework of the foreign language section. As a result, besides Hungarian, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Turkish language courses are also be available at the Summer University this year. The 5-week courses include 20 lessons, and take 4 hours a week.

