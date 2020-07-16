Six people arrested by the police

Events of 15 July in numbers:

The police caught six people and took another twelve to various police stations on 15 July 2020.

Five perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and one person was taken into custody on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court.

Three people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in six cases.

There were three traffic accidents from which one resulted in minor injuries and two in severe ones.

 

Source: debreceninap.hu

