Two thieves hide technical items inside their jacket

The Debrecen Police Headquarters has completed its investigation into the case.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters prosecuted two residents of Nyírpils for a well-founded suspicion of theft. According to the data of the investigation, the suspects wanted to steal various technical items from a store in Debrecen on April 7, 2021, around 12 noon. One of them hid the goods in his jacket and then wanted to leave the store, but the security guard noticed them. The younger man then ran out of the store while his acquaintance was escorted to the security room, where the stolen items were found in his clothes. The patrols arrested the 22-year-old man, whose 21-year-old companion surrendered to police that day. They both testified.

The police in Debrecen carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu