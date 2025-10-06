A young woman was shot at in Debrecen

A young woman was shot at on Saturday evening in Debrecen. The woman, who is in her twenties, was on her way home from work by bicycle when someone fired at her from a moving car.

The attackers reportedly used an airsoft gun, then drove away from the scene without slowing down. The shocked and frightened young woman immediately notified the police, but the shooters have not yet been found.

According to her account, she had already noticed a car with several people inside revving its engine loudly at a red light — but she didn’t imagine that moments later they would fire at her.

The shot caused severe pain and left a visible mark on her body.

The young woman spoke about her terrifying experience to Tények; the TV channel will provide more details about the incident in its 6 p.m. broadcast.