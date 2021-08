An accident happened this morning in the Nagyerdő – it can be read on the website of the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate.

As they write, a van and a car collided in Debrecen, at the intersection of Ember Pál Street and Weszprémi Street. For the incident, professional firefighters from the county seat were alerted to unplug the vehicles.

Ambulances also arrived on the scene.

hajdupress.hu

pixabay