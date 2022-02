The side of the M3 motorway to Nyíregyháza was blocked at the 84th kilometer near Karácsond on Sunday morning after an accident. A trailer overturned and two more cars collided with it, police reported on its website.

According to the Heves County Police Headquarters, no one was injured in the accident. Drivers can get off at the Adács exit and then return to the motorway at Ludas.

