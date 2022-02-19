Man Pulled the Emergency Brake at Debrecen and Jumped Off the Train: Police are Looking for Witnesses

Police have launched a lawsuit against an unknown person on suspicion of committing a crime against traffic safety.

According to the available information, on February 3rd, 2022, at 1 p.m. in Debrecen, on the open railway track of Vágóhíd street, a person pulled the emergency brake in the passenger compartment, then jumped off the train and ran away.

Police officers ask that anyone who has information about the person, report at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Station (Debrecen, 149 Sámsoni road), or report it by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day, or on the toll-free green telephone number 06-80 / 555-111 or on one of the central emergency numbers 107, 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

