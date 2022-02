Two people got hit and killed by a train at Üllő in Pest County on Sunday afternoon, Bianka Szabóné Berki, a spokeswoman for the Pest County Police Headquarters, informed MTI.

Mávinform reported on its Facebook page that a train from Cegléd heading to the Nyugati Railway Station had hit and killed two people at the Üllő railway station. The accident took place in a gateway where the light and half barrier worked well, showing a ban.

MTI

pixabay