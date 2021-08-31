The Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park will also be open in September

Our amusement park will not close its doors after the summer, in fact, in September of this year, with a longer opening hours than before, it will be open from 10:00 to 18:00 every weekday, as well as on weekends.

Another novelty is that from September 1, the institution will offer a small railway ride for all those who book accommodation on the interface of Szállás.hu during their visit to Debrecen. Until the end of the amusement park season of the given year, the gift voucher, which can be used with both a zoo and an amusement park ticket, will be generated automatically after the reservation.

dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy

Executive Director –