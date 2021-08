Autumn will begin with a significant rise in fuel prices: on Wednesday, September 1, the average prices of petrol and diesel will also be higher. The average price of the former will cost HUF 7 more, and the average price of diesel will increase by HUF 8 per liter. Thus, average prices on the first day of September are as follows:

95 petrol: 445 HUF / liter,

diesel fuel: 443 HUF / liter.

Holtankoljak.hu