Foggy mornings are back this week

The mornings will be humid and foggy at the beginning of the week, but the fog will clear during the day and the sun will shine for several hours in most places. The easing will continue in the second half of the week, and the hard night frosts will cease. At the end of the week, the weather will be variable cloudy, the highest daytime temperature can even reach 15 degrees Celsius – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological.

Part of the fog and stratus clouds formed by Monday morning may remain for a longer period of time during the day, and may even expand in some places. Elsewhere, variable cloudy weather with several hours of sunshine is likely. There will be no significant precipitation. Air movement remains moderate. The highest daytime temperature is usually between 3 and 9 degrees, it can be one or two degrees cooler at the northeastern border.

On Tuesday, the fog and clouds cover that formed in the morning will slowly dissipate during the day, and the sun will shine for several hours in most places. Precipitation is unlikely. The north, north-westerly wind revives and strengthens in some places. The minimum temperature is usually between minus 5 and plus 2, and the maximum is between 5 and 10 degrees.

On Wednesday, the fog and clouds cover that formed in the morning will slowly dissipate during the day, and several hours of sunshine can be expected in most places. Precipitation is unlikely. Air movement remains moderate. The minimum temperature is usually between minus 5 and plus 1 degrees, but it can be a few degrees colder in frosty places. The peak value is likely between 4 and 9 degrees.

On Thursday, the morning fog and stratus clouds will slowly dissipate during the day, the sun will shine for several hours in most places, which will be disturbed by increasingly thick veil clouds. Precipitation is unlikely. The south, south-west wind picks up from time to time. The minimum temperature is between minus 6 and 0, the maximum between 5 and 11 degrees.

By dawn on Friday, cloudiness will increase strongly from the north, and during the day mostly moderately to heavily cloudy weather is expected. There may be rain in places. The westerly wind picks up at times. The minimum temperature is between minus 3 and plus 3, and the maximum is between 6 and 13 degrees.

On Saturday, the sky will be mostly cloudy, and there will be scattered rain and showers. The westerly and south-westerly winds will pick up, especially in the north. The lowest night temperature is between minus 1 and plus 6, and the highest daytime temperature is between 9 and 15 degrees.

Clouds can be expected on Sunday, with several hours of sunshine, some showers, and the northwesterly wind, which will strengthen in many places and become stormy in North Transdanubia. The lowest night temperature is usually between 2 and 7 degrees, but it can be a few degrees colder in places sheltered from the wind. The highest daytime temperature is between 7 and 13 degrees.

MTI

Image: Fog over Cluj in Transylvania, photographed from Erdőfelek on January 11, 2023. MTI/Gábor Kiss