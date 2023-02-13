The stables at Hortobágy are open to the general public

The opening of the inn and a family weekend with foals, lambs and other baby animals will be held at Hortobágy between February 25-26.

The stables of the Mátai Ménes, the sheep pens in Szatmáritelk and the animal pens of the Pusztai Animal Park open their doors to visitors.

Between February 25-26, visitors can get to know the youngest arrivals of the winter Hortobágy, this year’s foals, racka lambs, mangalica piglets and gray calves, as well as day-old chicks, small ducks and geese, kid goats and donkeys, under the guidance of shepherds and animal caretakers who take care of their animals. in the announcement of Hortobágyi Nonprofit Kft.

Hortobágyi Csárda also opens

The central location of the event, the departure and arrival point of the tours, is Hortobágyi Csárda, which will then open its doors to its guests again in 2023. Guests are welcomed with gypsy music.

There will be foal-watching horses, a sheep-watching bus, and a presentation of small animals.

More details here.

debreceninap.hu