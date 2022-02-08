It can be 10 degrees in the middle of the week in the vicinity of Debrecen

The cold front will be gone by Tuesday, there will be a lot of sunshine in the morning, the clouds will increase in several places in the afternoon, showers, snow showers, snowfall in a few places during the day, and then in several places in the evening. The maxima range from 6 to 10 degrees.

Wednesday is sunny, bringing several degrees lighter time,

erupts in early spring with peaks of 10-15 degrees.

In the vicinity of Debrecen, we can expect maxima of 10-11 degrees.

Bright sunshine and dry weather promise on Thursday, while a cold front on Friday could bring in a few degrees of decline.

 

