Virus researcher: the third wave could come if we don’t get vaccinated fast enough

It is not known when the 1.2 million doses of vaccine needed to vaccinate 600-700 thousand people will be available, but it must not be forgotten that if immunization is not carried out by the end of March, the development of the third wave can almost be enveloped.

– said virus researcher Miklós Rusvai in the RTL Klub newsletter.

The researcher sees that it would help a lot if the 600-700 thousand people registered for vaccination so far were vaccinated.

Globally, vaccination is based on two strategies: either starting with the elderly to reduce the number of deaths, or with young people and workers to slow the epidemic. Both can be effective if we are fast enough.

Viktor Orbán said in a radio interview yesterday that millions of vaccines are not expected in the short term.

debreceninap.hu