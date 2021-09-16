Debrecen Day Tickets Can Already Be Purchased in the MÁV Application

From yesterday (15th September), local day tickets in Debrecen can also be purchased in the MÁV application, said MÁV-Start and DKV Debreceni Közlekedési Zrt.

The price of a local day ticket in Debrecen is HuF 1,200, and it entitles you to an unlimited number of trips on the entire route of all local transport vehicles operated by DKV on the day indicated on it. The day ticket can be purchased 20 days in advance.

MÁV’s mobile application, which has more than 750,000 users, was expanded last summer with the Regional and City Tickets menu, in which 24- and 72-hour day tickets and season tickets can be bought in Szeged, as well as Volánbusz tickets in Székesfehérvár, Nagykanizsa, Zalaegerszeg, Siófok, Várpalota, Pápa, Szolnok, Eger, Nyíregyháza, Szombathely and local tickets in Békéscsaba.

The MÁV application is developed by the MÁV Service Center based on the railway company’s own internal resources. The goal of the MÁV-Volán Group is to introduce a unified timetable, which means a coordinated timetable offer by 2022.

debreceninap.hu