A train hit and killed a person between Karcag and Püspökladány on Sunday early evening, the Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Police Headquarters reported.

About forty passengers of the affected train went from the open tracks to the railway station with the help of professional firefighters from Karcag.

On the Facebook page of Mávinform, they wrote that a Televonat, heading from Nyíregyháza to the Nyugati railway station, hit and killed a person on its route. At the time of the site investigation, trains ran on only one track on the affected section, therefore delays could be expected on the Budapest – Debrecen – Nyíregyháza – Záhony line.

MTI

