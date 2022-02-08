On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the Debrecen Zoo tells the secrets of a zoo bedroom

If you are an animal and zoo lover, February 14 is just the occasion for an evening visit to our zoo as it marks our first ever Bedroom Secrets at the Zoo, an exclusive peek into the love life of our residents, starting at 17:00 from the main entrance.

Come join us for a romantic night out with interactive activities as well as snacks and hot drinks to take a look behind the scenes, unraveling the bedroom secrets of various charismatic animals. Keepers will tell you all about our oldest – yet still quite intimate – couple, mating preferences in African penguins, how we prepare for the mating seasons of various species, and many other zoo-mantic topics!

Admission is strictly limited to those over 18, with 50 tickets available online at www.ticketbase.eu/zoodebrecen for 3800 HUF each and another 10 on-site for 4000 HUF per person.