The morning heat record was broken again before the wavering frontal system: on Saturday morning in Debrecen’s Kismacs district, the temperature dropped to only 20.3 degrees Celsius, setting a new daily national record, the National Meteorological Service announced on its website on Sunday.

They wrote that the previous record was 20.0 degrees, which was registered in Győr in 1981.

(Debreceni Nap)