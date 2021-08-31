A man caused a serious accident while intoxicated

Debrecen police have completed an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

A report was received by the police on 28 May 2021 around 9 pm that a car had been driven into a ditch and overturned between Nyírábrány and Nyíracsád, on road 4904. The officers immediately went to the scene where three men were found in the car. An alcohol probe was used against the driver, which showed a positive value, so further sampling was provided.

Based on the on-site inspection, the man was driving too fast, losing control of the car, drifting off the road, crashing into a ditch, and stopping there on top of him. In the accident, the 33-year-old driver and one of his passengers suffered minor injuries and the other passenger suffered serious injuries.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters performed the necessary procedural acts and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office. At the interrogation of the suspect, a resident of Nyírábrány acknowledged his responsibility for causing the accident.

police.hu